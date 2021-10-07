CROWN POINT, IN — Lula Lee Simpson, 99 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born September 6, 1922 in Fox, OK to the late J.B. and Jimmie Lee (McDowell) Russell. Lula made her career as a Retail Clerk with Buy Low Supermarket in Hobart for over 20 years. She had also been a member of Vale Church of Christ in Valparaiso. Lula was a talented seamstress who made beautiful quilts and clothes for her children. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans, doing macrame, and cooking. Lula will be remembered for the strength she showed in difficult times, her generous nature, and her loving heart. She will be dearly missed.