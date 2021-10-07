Lula Lee Simpson
Sept. 6, 1922 — Oct. 5, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Lula Lee Simpson, 99 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born September 6, 1922 in Fox, OK to the late J.B. and Jimmie Lee (McDowell) Russell. Lula made her career as a Retail Clerk with Buy Low Supermarket in Hobart for over 20 years. She had also been a member of Vale Church of Christ in Valparaiso. Lula was a talented seamstress who made beautiful quilts and clothes for her children. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans, doing macrame, and cooking. Lula will be remembered for the strength she showed in difficult times, her generous nature, and her loving heart. She will be dearly missed.
On December 23, 1961 Lula married Gerald Simpson, who preceded her in death in 1996. She is survived by her children: Gwynette Hill of Kouts, Gloria Koscho of Crown Point, Letty (Woody) Kasch of Crown Point, Russell Wallace of IL; daughter-in-law, Susan Wallace of Hobart; step-daughter: Karen Gonzales of TN; step daughter in law, Brenda Simpson of Crown Point; sister, Maxine Anderson; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Gilbert Quincy Wallace; first husband, Hugh Wallace; brother, J.B. Edward Russell; sisters: Opal Anderson, Annette Ranes, Jean Moore; sons in law: Ed Hill, Tom Koscho, Ray Gonzales; and step-son, Jerry Simpson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lula's name to a charity of the donor's choice.