Aug. 2, 1931 - Dec. 16, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Lulu J. Zoll, 89, of Valparaiso passed away Wenesday, December 16, 2020. She was born August 2, 1931 in Defiance, OH to William and Alma (Baden) Bockelmann.

She graduated from Jewell High School and received a B.S. from Valparaiso University in Home Economics and her M.S. in Vocational Education from Indiana State University. Lu taught Home Economics at Valparaiso and LaCrosse High Schools and Physical Education and Business at Morgan Township schools, then became a regular substitute teacher at many Porter County schools.

Her domestic training allowed her to become a master seamstress, crafting much of her own clothing and also outfits for school and 4-H groups. She was a dedicated member of Heritage Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible classes and sang in the choir. Volunteer work with the Valparaiso University Guild and their Alumni Association became very meaningful for her and allowed her to showcase her baking expertise.