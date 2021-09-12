Dec. 12, 1951 - July 11, 2021

JOSHUA, TX - Lupe Elizabeth Gibson (nee Torres) age 69 of Joshua, TX, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on July 11, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer for nearly three years. Lupe was born to Lupe and Santos J.Torres on December 12, 1951.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Gibson; stepchildren: Matthew (Michelle), Peter (Laura) and Heidi Gibson; sisters: Sylvia (Juventino)Martinez, Marsha (Hans Van Elkan) Torres; brothers: Santos, Jaime, Sam, Marcus "Mark" and Michael Torres; nieces and nephews: Adriana, Steven and Gabriel Martinez, Audrey Brownlee, April Torres, Stephanie, Samantha, Randy, Frances, Victoria, Amanda Saucedo, and Daniel Torres; loving godchildren: Adriana Martinez, Gabriel Martinez, April Torres and Jackson McGill; devoted friends: Stephanie McGill, Kay Adams, Jane and many others from her church and places of work; and many dear cousins, the Ortegas and Koch families; who always kept Lupe faithfully in their prayers. Thanks to the Castillo family too, for their faithful prayers of support.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lupe and Santos Torres; stepson, Scott Gibson; four infant siblings; nephew Rudy Torres; paternal grandparents, Aristeo and Telesfora Torres; maternal grandparents, Hilario and Maria Melendez.