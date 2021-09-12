Dec. 12, 1951 - July 11, 2021
JOSHUA, TX - Lupe Elizabeth Gibson (nee Torres) age 69 of Joshua, TX, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on July 11, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer for nearly three years. Lupe was born to Lupe and Santos J.Torres on December 12, 1951.
She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Gibson; stepchildren: Matthew (Michelle), Peter (Laura) and Heidi Gibson; sisters: Sylvia (Juventino)Martinez, Marsha (Hans Van Elkan) Torres; brothers: Santos, Jaime, Sam, Marcus "Mark" and Michael Torres; nieces and nephews: Adriana, Steven and Gabriel Martinez, Audrey Brownlee, April Torres, Stephanie, Samantha, Randy, Frances, Victoria, Amanda Saucedo, and Daniel Torres; loving godchildren: Adriana Martinez, Gabriel Martinez, April Torres and Jackson McGill; devoted friends: Stephanie McGill, Kay Adams, Jane and many others from her church and places of work; and many dear cousins, the Ortegas and Koch families; who always kept Lupe faithfully in their prayers. Thanks to the Castillo family too, for their faithful prayers of support.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lupe and Santos Torres; stepson, Scott Gibson; four infant siblings; nephew Rudy Torres; paternal grandparents, Aristeo and Telesfora Torres; maternal grandparents, Hilario and Maria Melendez.
Lupe was a graduate of Washington High School in East Chicago. In Texas, she worked in several state facilities. Much of her work included working with troubled youth, rehabilitation for adults and working in half way houses. Her greatest work was the work she did serving and praising her Lord Jesus Christ. Lupe was an animal lover; she could not bear to see an animal suffer. Many a stray could find food and shelter with Lupe.
Lupe was a strong resilient woman, she fought despite her grim cancer prognosis. Her last wish was to return to her home of Indiana where she could be among family, close relatives and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. We find comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her parents and with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in her eternal home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Reverend Ivan Castillo officiating. Inurnment St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. www.solanpruzin.com.