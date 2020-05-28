× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LANSING, IL - Lupe "Lou" Torres, age 84, of Lansing, formerly of Calumet City and Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020.

A kind, caring man of the highest integrity, Lou loved nothing more than being with his family and serving his community. Lou led by example. He was an active member and past president of the Calumet City Lions Club and served as the Governor for District 1A, 1999-2000. He served as a lector and commentator at St. Andrew the Apostle Church of Calumet City, co-chaired the parish Centennial Celebration and chaired the Centennial fund-raising committee. Lou served as a Thornton Township School Trustee, volunteered for the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute and the United Way.

Lou inspired young athletes as a basketball and football coach and as president of the St. Andrew's Athletic Board. He received the Peoples Gas Company's Motivator of Youth Award. A former athlete himself, Lou was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Marmion Academy where he played high school football, basketball and baseball. He went on to play college baseball and basketball at St. Thomas in Minnesota before honorably serving in the United States Army.