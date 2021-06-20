Sept. 29, 1928 – May 10, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Guadalupe "Lupe" Serna (Vasquez) was called home to her Heavenly Father May 10, 2021.

She is survived by daughters: Laura (Gerardo) Vasquez, Noreen (Manuel) Martinez, Diane (Randy) Reyna; sons: Adolph Jr.–J.R. (Virginia) Serna and Anthony-Tony (Lisa) Serna; grandchildren: Melissa, Rozlyn, Annie, Julia, Manuel, Ruben, Rene, Michael, Jeffrey, Angie (late), Sandra, Nathan, Anthony and Daniel; great-grandchildren: Timothy, Icesis, Isaac, Ivan Jr., Jackson, Mia, Nico, Diego, Rio, Elio, Manuelito, Mario, Rubi, Marlo, Tyler, Ethan, Harper, M.J., Bernadette, Jameson; and great-grandbaby Serna No. 21 (December 2021); sister Jessie (Chuchie) Abeyta; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by brothers: Frank Vasquez, Louie Vasquez; and sisters: Ramona Vasquez and Eleanor Garcia.

Lupe Serna, Ma, Grandma, Auntie Lupe was a special woman with a kind heart and tremendous love for her family. She was born and raised in Indiana Harbor, graduated from Catholic Central (Bishop Noll Institute) in 1946 and started her family with late husband Adolph (Fito) Serna. She stayed home to raise her children until 1970 when she went to work for Blaw-Knox in East Chicago, then the School City of East Chicago at Washington High School, the Administration Building and finally Block Jr. High where she retired from in 1994.