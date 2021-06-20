Sept. 29, 1928 – May 10, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Guadalupe "Lupe" Serna (Vasquez) was called home to her Heavenly Father May 10, 2021.
She is survived by daughters: Laura (Gerardo) Vasquez, Noreen (Manuel) Martinez, Diane (Randy) Reyna; sons: Adolph Jr.–J.R. (Virginia) Serna and Anthony-Tony (Lisa) Serna; grandchildren: Melissa, Rozlyn, Annie, Julia, Manuel, Ruben, Rene, Michael, Jeffrey, Angie (late), Sandra, Nathan, Anthony and Daniel; great-grandchildren: Timothy, Icesis, Isaac, Ivan Jr., Jackson, Mia, Nico, Diego, Rio, Elio, Manuelito, Mario, Rubi, Marlo, Tyler, Ethan, Harper, M.J., Bernadette, Jameson; and great-grandbaby Serna No. 21 (December 2021); sister Jessie (Chuchie) Abeyta; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by brothers: Frank Vasquez, Louie Vasquez; and sisters: Ramona Vasquez and Eleanor Garcia.
Lupe Serna, Ma, Grandma, Auntie Lupe was a special woman with a kind heart and tremendous love for her family. She was born and raised in Indiana Harbor, graduated from Catholic Central (Bishop Noll Institute) in 1946 and started her family with late husband Adolph (Fito) Serna. She stayed home to raise her children until 1970 when she went to work for Blaw-Knox in East Chicago, then the School City of East Chicago at Washington High School, the Administration Building and finally Block Jr. High where she retired from in 1994.
Lupe will be forever missed and always cherished in her family's hearts. We were blessed by God to have had her as our mother. Until we see you again Ma, we know you're enjoying a bingo game, keeping score of the White Sox and smiling so beautifully while watching over your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME compassionately rendered services for the family.
