× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON, IN - Luther "Luke" F. Fernandez, age 84, of Chesterton, IN, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Martha (Yingling) Fernandez; three children Barb Gustin, Beverly (Fred) Baesler, and Martin Fernandez; four grandchildren William (Lisa) Gustin, Matthew (Abigail) Gustin, Joshua (Ashley) Stalion, and Taylor Stalion; and five great grandchildren Brayden and Camden Gustin, Luke and Hudson Stalion, and Vivian Gustin. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Minnie Fernandez, his brother Andrew Fernandez Jr., and his sister Emilie Kovich.

Luke was born in Gary, IN, where he attended and graduated from Horace Mann High School. He spent his entire career working in the steel mills. His enduring work ethic and love for people were constants throughout his life. In his later years, he assisted shoppers at the Chesterton Strack & Van Til and greeted worshippers at Valley Baptist Church. His hobbies included reading, golf, bowling, and watching sports. He was able to live his lifelong dream of watching the Chicago Cubs, his favorite team, win the World Series.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. Donations may be made in Luke's name to the American Stroke Association. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com