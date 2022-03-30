Luz Marina Arciniega

Luz Marina Vasquez Arciniega

March 14, 1939 - March 22, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Luz Marina (nee Toro Navarro) Vasquez Arciniega, age 83, of Lake Station passed away March 22, 2022 in Acatlan de Juarez, Mexico.

She was born March 14, 1939 in La Manzanilla de la Paz, Mexico to the late Salvador Del Toro and Angelina Navarro. Born and raised in Mexico, she came to the United States at the age of 20. She was very hard working and will be remembered as a fun, caring, generous and loving woman. She was a tenacious survivor. She was the matriarch of her family and dedicated her life to loving them all. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, singing and dancing. Her generous and giving nature would light up a room. She genuinely loved life.

She is survived by her sons: Jose "Pepe" (Michelle) Vasquez, Salvador (Ann) Vasquez, Marcos Vasquez, Manuel (Maria A.) Vasquez, Arnulfo Arciniega, Jose Arciniega, Jr., Anthony (Sarah) Arciniega, Richard Arciniega; daughters: Linda (Dave) Wagner, Adela (William) Brennan; daughter-in-law, Wendy (Abdelilah) El Fallahi; grandchildren: Joseph, Andrew, Marina, Andi, Britley, Brianna, Daniel, Gabriel, Karina, Jeremy, Andrea, Gloria, Jose III, Victoria, Amber, Alyssa, Tyler, Melina, Storm, Erik, Zack, Lauren, Elise and Kevin; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters: Josefina Iniguez, Flavia Maya Laeder, Maria Felix Galvez; three brothers; many loving nieces and nephews; and her closest friend and traveling companion, Emma Cholico Iñiguez.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jose Arciniega.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Lake Station with prayers starting at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Cremation to follow services.