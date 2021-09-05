March 31, 1930 - Sep. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Lydia Medina, age 91, passed away on September 2, 2021 at her home. Born on March 31, 1930 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to the late Pablo and Julia (nee Rodriguez) Vallejo.

Lydia was a devout Catholic and after raising ten kids her favorite things were: the church, praying, gardening and an occasional trip to casino to play "ching ching". She had 22 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids who she loved spending time with. Lydia was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, caregiver, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone who ever had contact with her.

Survived by sons: Hector (Elizabeth) Medina, Wilfredo Medina, David (Christela Azcona) Medina, Edwin Medina, Jesse (Tee) Medina, Marvin Medina; and daughters: Luz E. (Larry) Pasciak, Miriam Perez, Gladys Lamm.

Preceded in death by husband, Jesus Medina and daughter, Ana C. Goehrig.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN with Rev. Leonardo Gajardo officiating. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City IL.