SCHERRIVILLE - Lyn D. Carpenter, age 82, of Scherillville, IN passed away February 10, 2023. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his two sisters: Sue Keating and Gwen Lane; son-in-law and daughter-in-law Robert and Cathy Wright; His beloved grandchildren Christopher (Jennifer) Carpenter, Jason Abbott, Joshua Carpenter, and Stephanie Carpenter; many precious great-grandchildren, neices, nephews, and his lovely companion Sandy Vesper.

Preceded in death by his wonder wife Georgia and son Christopher and his cherished bestfriend and mother-in-law Marion Crider

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 12:30 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W Lincoln Hwy, Scherriville. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Scherriville.

Friends are inviting to visit with Lyn's family on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.

Those who had the pleasure to know Lyn knew the witty character he was, but he loved those around him deeply and we will miss him.