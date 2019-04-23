{{featured_button_text}}
Lynda L. Quigley

HOBART, IN - Lynda L. Quigley, age 74, of Hobart, passed away April 21, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Please refer to Burns Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com.