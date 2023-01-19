Lynette Huddleston Duhamell

Oct. 12, 1950 - Jan. 13, 2023

CHESTERTON, IN - Lynnette Huddleston Duhamell, 73, of Chesterton passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Chesterton Manor. She was born October 12, 1950 in Frankfort to John and Betty Lou Huddleston. She is survived by her husband, Larry Allen Duhamell of Chesterton, whom she married on June 7, 1975.

Lynn met her husband at Indiana University in 1972 while completing her Bachelor's degree in Library and Information Science. The two married and moved to Valparaiso, Indiana in 1975 and Lynn completed a Master of Education in Library Media in 1978 at Purdue University Calumet. She began her extremely successful career as a Library Media Specialist at Fegely Middle School in Portage, Indiana from 1972–1980 before transferring to Portage High School from 1980–2011, where she was promoted from Library Media Specialist to Head Librarian and then Director of Instructional Media. Following this, Lynn worked part-time as an E-rate Consultant for AdTec for ten years.

Lynn served on the INCOLSA Board of Directors and other various State Library Committees throughout her career and received the 1990 American Association of School Librarians' Microcomputer in the Media Center Award for outstanding and innovative use of the microcomputer as an educational tool. In addition to these achievements, Lynn is best remembered for her dedication to and endless love and support for her family. She loved to travel with her family and she was a skilled knitter and crafter as well as an avid reader and practitioner of family genealogy.

Lynn is survived by her four siblings, Marsha Huddleston of Lafayette, Christy Eitnier of Frankfort, John Scott Huddleston (Judy) of Romney, and Dean Andrew Huddleston (Pam) of Frankfort, and her two daughters, Adrien Miller (Kevin) of Chesterton and Victoria Halfacre (Billy) of Laporte. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Camma Duhamell of Chesterton, Penelope and Miles Halfacre of Laporte, and Roxanne Ingold of Chesterton, and her great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn Lynnette Jugovic of Chesterton.

A VIEWING will be held at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN, on Friday, January 20 from 1:00–4:00 PM followed by a funeral service on Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Westchester Public Library in Chesterton, Indiana.

