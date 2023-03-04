CEDAR LAKE—Lynette L. Hayes, 84, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 in Clarksville TN. She was preceded in death by husband of 63 years Franklin, son Jack, son Dale, daughter Monica (Paul) Marcum, and grandson Carl Boksa IV. She is survived by son Franklin aka Randy (Theresa) Hayes of Cedar Lake IN; grandsons: Patrick Hayes and Michael (Marcy) Hayes of Cedar Lake IN and great-grandchildren: Jocelyn Hayes and Brandon Hayes. She is survived by daughter Tina Boksa of Clarksville TN; grandchildren: Christina Boksa, Dawn Boksa; and great-grandson Cecil Boksa. From daughter Monica she is survived by grandson William (Esmerelda) Peach and great-grandchildren Karina, Madison, and Cecilia, granddaughter Ruth Peach and granddaughter Sierra Morrow, and grandson Paul Anthony Marcum Jr and great-grandchildren Priscilla, Paige, and Brayden.