HAMMOND - Lynn A. Almy (nee Riechers), age 64 of Hammond, formerly of Highland, passed away July 14, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Robert Almy; nieces: Monica and Kristen; and great-nieces and nephews: Nicole, Hailey, Jacob, and Joshua.

Lynn is a graduate of the Highland High School class of 1976 and of Indiana University, class of 1980. She was employed at Gouveia & Associates in Merrillville. Lynn enjoyed pontooning on Lake Freeman, painting/drawing, gardening, gourmet cooking, and her friends and family.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The prayer service will also be held at 4:30 P.M. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.