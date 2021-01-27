LANSING, IL — Lynn Byron Potter, 82 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Lynn is the loving father, and Carole (Tarvis) Iversen the loving mother, of Karen (Gavin) Jadwin, Carl Potter and Robert (Michelle) Potter. Also devoted father to Samantha Farmer. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Jane, Mary, Zariah, Alejandro, Syliss and Gianna. Also surviving are a brother, Robert (Barbara) Potter; former wife, Carole; and Samantha's brother, Joshua Lascola. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florance (nee Garrett) Potter, and sisters, Rachel (late Ed) and Florance (Bob) and Shirley Farmer.

Lynn was a very compassionate, loving, humble and caring man. He was truly dedicated to his work and family. Lynn worked at Sears Roebuck and Company for over 40 years. After retirement he worked numerous jobs to stay busy. He truly loved working and being around people. He always gave a helping hand. His humor was second to none and always enjoyed a good time. His word was his bond, he was dependable and family and friends could always count on him. In later years, Lynn was a crossing guard in Lansing for many years. He enjoyed the children and always gave them good advice and protected them when crossing the street. The most important thing in Lynn's life were his children and grandchildren. After a long day at work, no matter how tired he was he always had time to play many innings of wiffle ball in the back yard. Many memories were made and he cherished every one of them. Lynn was loved by many and he will be truly missed.