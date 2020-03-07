Lynn "Chico" Mead

ALLEGAN, MI - Lynn "Chico" passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Wings Home in Allegan. He was born October 2, 1947 in Owosso, the son of Linford and Shirley (Fivecoat) Mead. Lynn joined the Peace Corps where he met the love of his life, Barbara Repp. They were married June 20, 1970 in Puno, Peru. Lynn had been a teacher in Peru and also in Bay Village, OH where he was also the wrestling coach. After his teaching career he worked as a chemical engineer for Praxair in both their Cleveland and Chicago offices. In his free time Lynn enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching his children's sport teams.