Sept. 4, 1944 - Jan. 28, 2021.

ST. JOHN, IN - Lynn Douglas Young passed away on the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021 after a few months of declining health at the age of 76.

Lynn was born on September 4, 1944 in Bolivar, Tennessee. He was the oldest of four children. He moved to northwest Indiana in his late teens to take advantage of work at Ford Motor Company. He retired from Ford after over 40 years and a successful career.

Lynn really enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors and he passed that love of the outdoors onto both of his sons. He also enjoyed a good chat with his neighbors as he sat outside in the evenings.

He met and married Veda Yvonne Johnson. They had two sons, Robert Lynn Young and William Scott Young. He and Veda were happily married for over 45 years. Lynn and Veda had five grandchildren, Emily Young, Caitlin Young, Matthew Young, Jessica Young, and Jake Young. He also had one great grandchild, Sylis Young.

Lynn is survived by his brother, James Robert Young and his son, William Scott Young. He was predeceased by his wife and son, Veda and Robert Young.