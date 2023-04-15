Oct. 6, 1946 - April 12, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Lynn E. Peters, age 76, of Hammond entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda J. Peters (Nee Vezmar); four daughters: Rebekah Caldwell, Sarah Peters, Ruth Northcutt and Melanie Peters; two grandsons: Troy and Mason Jablonski; siblings Ruth Harshbarger, Bryce Peters, Ellen Barnett and Colleen Peters; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Peters; and first wife, Rachel (nee Lewis).

Family and friends are invited for a time of memorial visitation on Monday, April 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Hessville Bible Church, 6518 Grand Ave., Hammond, IN 46323, with a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor David Kiesling.

Lynn has been a longtime member of the Region, moving here in 1984 where he faithfully attended Hessville Bible Church. He enjoyed playing his harmonica, bike riding and working on cars in his garage. Lynn was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid photographer and in his downtime, he enjoyed relaxing watching TV with a Dr Pepper in hand. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

For more information you may contact Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.