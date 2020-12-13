 Skip to main content
Lynn Ellen Freeman

PORTAGE, IN - Lynn Ellen Freeman, age 60, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly at home. She was born on October 28, 1960 in Gary, IN.

Lynn worked for many years at Town & Country in Portage as a cashier. She loved her dogs: Dug and Butters; rock and roll; and socializing with friends. Lynn will really be remembered for having a big heart, lending anyone a helping hand, opening her home to anyone in need, and treating everyone she loved like family.

She is survived by her children: Scott (fiancee, Abbie) Jones, Chris Fadely, Eric Jones, Rachel Freeman, and Brian (Heather) Freeman; five grandchildren; sister, Kim (James) Freeman; beloved dogs: Dug and Butter.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Molhoek; parents, Earl and Sue Freeman; and sister, Cynthia Freeman.

REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL entrusted with arrangements. Please extend online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

