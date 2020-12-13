PORTAGE, IN - Lynn Ellen Freeman, age 60, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly at home. She was born on October 28, 1960 in Gary, IN.

Lynn worked for many years at Town & Country in Portage as a cashier. She loved her dogs: Dug and Butters; rock and roll; and socializing with friends. Lynn will really be remembered for having a big heart, lending anyone a helping hand, opening her home to anyone in need, and treating everyone she loved like family.