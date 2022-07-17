April 1, 1945 - July 10, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Lynn F. Hammond, 77 of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born April 1, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Carl & Dorothy (Zeff) Hammond. Lynn received a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and her Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University. Specializing in Family Law, Lynn practiced through her offices in Merrillville and Valparaiso for over 30 years. Her compassionate dedication to her career defined her, much to the benefit of her clientele. Time with her family was always precious to Lynn, especially traveling with her husband on trips to Italy and France.
On September 30, 1972 she married Jack Hagman who preceded her in death in 2016. Survivors include their twin daughters, Sophie Hammond-Hagman & Hannah Hammond-Hagman (Ezra Burke), stepchildren, Marielle Hagman (Robert Bozica), Justin Hagman & Brendan Hagman (Julie), grandchild, Avi Burke, sister, Jamie Hammond, and nephew, Jacob Hammond. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20th from 4 – 6 pm at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 pm, Rabbi Suzanne Griffel officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County CASA.