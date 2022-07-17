VALPARAISO, IN - Lynn F. Hammond, 77 of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born April 1, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Carl & Dorothy (Zeff) Hammond. Lynn received a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and her Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University. Specializing in Family Law, Lynn practiced through her offices in Merrillville and Valparaiso for over 30 years. Her compassionate dedication to her career defined her, much to the benefit of her clientele. Time with her family was always precious to Lynn, especially traveling with her husband on trips to Italy and France.