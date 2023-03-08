July 14, 1979 - Mar. 1, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Lynn M. Westerfield, 43 of Munster, IN passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Christine) Westerfield; Niece and Nephews: Caitlin and Jacob Fitch, Paul "PJ" Westerfield, Jr.; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, William S. Westerfield; and mother, Bonnie A. Westerfield.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. with a Service at 7:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Lynn was a loving daughter, sister, niece and cousin who will be missed by all who knew her. She was an avid lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Cubs Charites in her memory would be appreciated.