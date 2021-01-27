Lynn Marie Perrine

Aug. 24, 1946 — Jan. 25, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Lynn Marie Perrine, 74, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born August 24, 1946, in Gary to Jacob and Audrey Stanovick.

Lynn attended East Gary Edison High School and made her career as a waitress at the Court Restaurant in downtown Valparaiso for many years.

She was a lifelong Lutheran and attended St. Peter Lutheran Church in Portage. Lynn was a talented crafter and enjoyed making porcelain dolls and photo albums. She adored her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lynn was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On April 15, 1967, at the First Christian Church in East Gary, she married Stephen Perrine, who survives, along with their daughter, Stacy (Paul) Wirick, of Valparaiso; grandsons, Skyler Perrine, Matthew Tressler and Mitchell Meade; and sister, Dawn White. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Perrine; and her parents: Jacob and Audrey Stanovick.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 1:00–2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a service beginning at 2:00 PM. Face masks are required.