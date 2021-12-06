July 28, 1965 - Dec. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO - Lynn Mitchell, 56, of Valparaiso, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.

She was born on July 28, 1965, in Valparaiso, to Robert G. and Sarah J. (Peck) Shinabargar. On August 20, 1994, in Valparaiso, she married Daniel Mitchell. She worked as a painter in the construction industry for many years. Lynn enjoyed spending her time with her exotic birds that she kept and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband; and siblings: Jane Elder of Valparaiso, Gene Shinabargar of Valparaiso, Robin (John) Burhans of Michigan, and Alan Shinabargar. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Robert A. and Leigh R. Shinabargar.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. A memorial service will be held on December 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Bartholomew Funeral Home. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.