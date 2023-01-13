Lynn "Mrs. Huttle" Huttle (nee Butkus)

Dec. 14, 1949 - Jan. 10, 2023

HOBART, IN - Lynn Huttle "Mrs. Huttle" (nee Butkus), age 73, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald Huttle; two children: Lisa (Tim) James and Matthew Huttle; eight grandchildren: Isaac Timothy (fiance Riley Schilling) James, Annalise Marie James, Saralyn Grace James, Karina Faith James, Malachi Joseph James, Tymothy William James, Christian Lee Huttle and Amara Grace Huttle; her pups: Benny, Moose and Kiki; sister, Kathy Pzonka; brother-in-law, Dale Huttle; special cousins: Claudia Shapiro and Robbin Brodner; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents: Leopold & Mary Butkus; and brother, Alan Butkus.

Lynn was born and raised in Gary, IN and was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1967. She then got her Bachelor's in elementary education and Master's in education at Indiana University. Mrs. Huttle was a 1st-grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary in Hobart with over 34 years of dedicated service. Lynn enjoyed traveling, being an artist, reading, gardening, going to Mass at St. Bridget Catholic Church, riding on the back of Don's motorcycle and attending her grandkids' events. She was an awesome cook and loved hosting holiday gatherings, sharing her traditions and gift with those she loved as she was very generous and selfless.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at GEISEN, FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lynn's name to the Wounded Warriors Project.

