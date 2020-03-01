Lynn Patricia Biggs

Lynn married her high school sweetheart, William Biggs, in 1965. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years. Together they had three children, Stephen (Catrin) Biggs, Kim Biggs and the late David Biggs. She treasured being a grandmother to Nicolas, Stephanie and Alessandra. Her sisters Donna (the late Keith) Morrill, Claudia (the late Michael) Gooden and Deborah (Paul) Brill were lifelong best friends. She was loved by a large extended family of nieces, nephews and sisters- and brothers-in-law. Lynn enjoyed beautiful gardens, cocker spaniels, going out for breakfast and simply being around people. She made every interaction count, even the most brief. She embodied the best qualities one could have in life. She was patient, kind, supportive, loving, forgiving, gracious and strong.