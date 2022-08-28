VALPARAISO, IN - Lynne Zygmunt, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born November 5, 1940, in Muncie, IN to James and Eva Beatrice (Bayless) McCarroll. Lynne graduated from Muncie Central High School and Ball State Teacher's College. She made her career as a High School Art Teacher for 23 years at Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL. Lynne was always active in the communities where she lived and was awarded the Lake County Junior Women's Club Woman of the Year in 1967. She also volunteered at the White County Food Pantry, where she was a founder of "Women to Women" – a program that addressed issues unique to women in need. Lynne additionally volunteered at the First United Methodist Church Resale Shop in Valparaiso. Lynne was also an avid quilter and enjoyed golfing. Lynne will be remembered for her kind heart, caring nature, and generosity. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who loved her.