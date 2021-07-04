CROWN POINT, IN - M. Eugene Plants "Big Red", age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Eugene is survived his children: Derek "Rick" (Gay) Plants, Sandra (Chuck) Golumbeck, Dale Plants, and a special acknowledgement to nephew, Rob (Buzz the dip) Peterson and wife Roxanne, who was every bit a son of Eugene's and a brother to his children; grandchildren: Megan, Noah, Tim, Nathan, Heather, Nicholas, Krystle, Sarah, Jacob, Ted, and his surrogate grandkids, Kayla and Sidney Peterson; great-grandchildren: Maitlynd, Rowan, Veronica, Macy, Alexis, Riley, Finn, Renna, Jasmine, Kaden, Kinsley, Blaikley, Xander, Abigail, Christopher, Gabriela and Zachary; sister, Shirley (Orville) Kersey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Plants worked 14 years at U.S. Steel Gary Sheet & Tin Mill, during 2 of those years he served in the U.S. Army. He left U.S. Steel in 1965 for the New Bethlehem Steel Mill in Burns Harbor and retired in 1997. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 1066 while at U.S. Steel and later a member of Local 6787 in Burns Harbor. In the early years at Bethlehem he became an assistant grievance committeeman and worked on the plant incentive committee for the union. For 20 years Eugene worked part-time for Bill Wagner at Wagner's Standard across from the post office. He is a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Crown Point, IN. Eugene graduated from Crown Point High School in 1951 and also attended IU Northwest. He enjoyed bowling at George Reschke's (now Fricke's). He also enjoyed vacationing with his family and later with his wife Aggie. Mr. Plants also liked fishing up north with his boys and friends. He never shied away from a good game of cards.