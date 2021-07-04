 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M. Eugene Plants "Big Red"

M. Eugene Plants "Big Red"

CROWN POINT, IN - M. Eugene Plants "Big Red", age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Eugene is survived his children: Derek "Rick" (Gay) Plants, Sandra (Chuck) Golumbeck, Dale Plants, and a special acknowledgement to nephew, Rob (Buzz the dip) Peterson and wife Roxanne, who was every bit a son of Eugene's and a brother to his children; grandchildren: Megan, Noah, Tim, Nathan, Heather, Nicholas, Krystle, Sarah, Jacob, Ted, and his surrogate grandkids, Kayla and Sidney Peterson; great-grandchildren: Maitlynd, Rowan, Veronica, Macy, Alexis, Riley, Finn, Renna, Jasmine, Kaden, Kinsley, Blaikley, Xander, Abigail, Christopher, Gabriela and Zachary; sister, Shirley (Orville) Kersey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Plants (nee Scheidt); father, Howard F. Plants; mother, Florence H. Mills (nee Warren); and step-father, Hobert A. Mills; brother, Herschell Plants; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Ralph) Scheidt; and brother-in-law, Robert (Mary) F. Peterson.

Mr. Plants worked 14 years at U.S. Steel Gary Sheet & Tin Mill, during 2 of those years he served in the U.S. Army. He left U.S. Steel in 1965 for the New Bethlehem Steel Mill in Burns Harbor and retired in 1997. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 1066 while at U.S. Steel and later a member of Local 6787 in Burns Harbor. In the early years at Bethlehem he became an assistant grievance committeeman and worked on the plant incentive committee for the union. For 20 years Eugene worked part-time for Bill Wagner at Wagner's Standard across from the post office. He is a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Crown Point, IN. Eugene graduated from Crown Point High School in 1951 and also attended IU Northwest. He enjoyed bowling at George Reschke's (now Fricke's). He also enjoyed vacationing with his family and later with his wife Aggie. Mr. Plants also liked fishing up north with his boys and friends. He never shied away from a good game of cards.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with a service with the American Legion taking place at 5:30 PM, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Eugene's name to the Heart Association, the Cancer Society or Danny Thomas St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visit Eugene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: U.S. Steel Yard fireworks show celebrates Fourth of July with "best fireworks this side of the toll road."

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts