M. Joan Schnurlein
Dec. 11, 1931 — Aug. 30, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — M. Joan Schnurlein, of Valparaiso, passed away August 30, 2021. She was born December 11, 1931 in Frankfort, IN. Her parents were Fred L. and Ruth E. (Webster) Merrill. Joan grew up in the Broad Ripple area of Indianapolis and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1949. She attended Indiana University. Joan married John R. Schnurlein after he graduated from Indiana University. They spent their first two years in the U.S. Army Base at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Their first home was in Crown Point, IN. They moved to Kouts, IN where they purchased the Kouts Hardware, which they ran for six years. In 1973 the moved to Valparaiso, IN where they resided presently.
In Kouts, Joan was active in the Kouts Band Boosters and the Kouts Lamplighters Home Economics Club, the Presbyterian Church and also obtained her Indiana State Real Estate License. She also joined the Porter County Memorial Hospital Guild, which she served for many years. She and John enjoyed winter visits to Florida and taking cruises. Joan enjoyed playing cards, decorating, looking for antiques, and spending time with friends and family.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John of 68 years on October 19, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth E. (John) Gruel; son, David (Janet) Schnurlein; granddaughter, Angela Sutherlin, two great granddaughters: Amelia and Audrey Sutherlin; sister, Judy Williams; and niece and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson Scott Gruel; and brother, Thomas Merrill.
There will be a private graveside service. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rittenhouse and the wonderful people at Dunes Hospice. A heart felt thank you for the love and comfort you gave Joan and her family. Memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave. Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.duneshospicellc.com