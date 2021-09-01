VALPARAISO, IN — M. Joan Schnurlein, of Valparaiso, passed away August 30, 2021. She was born December 11, 1931 in Frankfort, IN. Her parents were Fred L. and Ruth E. (Webster) Merrill. Joan grew up in the Broad Ripple area of Indianapolis and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1949. She attended Indiana University. Joan married John R. Schnurlein after he graduated from Indiana University. They spent their first two years in the U.S. Army Base at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Their first home was in Crown Point, IN. They moved to Kouts, IN where they purchased the Kouts Hardware, which they ran for six years. In 1973 the moved to Valparaiso, IN where they resided presently.