VALPARAISO, IN - M. Robert Cain, a lifelong resident of Valparaiso died on June 30, 2022 after a short illness. He was the son of Marvin C. Cain and Margaret McNay Cain. Both sides of his family were among the first settlers in Porter County in the 1830's, the Campbell and Clifford families.

Robert "Rob" was a graduate of Valparaiso High School, The Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, and Indiana University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea).

He taught Art and Drivers Training at VHS for over 30 years and also coached the Golf team for many years. He had an unbelievable memory and was a great storyteller. If you wanted to know anything about the area's past, just ask "Bob Cain". Rob and Sue enjoyed their retirement time at their cottage on Elk Lake in Elk Rapids, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Brown Cain; his children: Polly C. Yount (Steven) of Franklin, In, Thomas A. Cain of Tavares, FL, and Martin W. Cain (Heather) of Chicago; his grandchildren: David L. Yount (Victoria), Franklin, Brian (Tasha) of Bozeman, MT, and Travis and Morgan Cain of Chicago; and two great-grandsons: Matthew & Benjamin Yount; as well as four nephews: Curtis, Brian, Michael, and Mark Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 7th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Porter County Museum's Robert Cain Gallery.