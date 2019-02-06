CROWN POINT, IN - M. Robert Semmer Jr., age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52-1/2 years: Geraldine (Dluzak) Semmer and children: Patricia (Brian) Brodfuehrer, Susan (Joseph) Walsh, Kathryn (Anthony) Campbell, Peter (Kimberly) Semmer, and Valerie (Kevin) Harnisch; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded death by his son: Robert Clement Semmer; brothers: John P. and Thomas G.; and sister: Mary Ellen Gorham. Bob was born February 27, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Mortimer Robert Semmer, Sr. and Mary Clementine (Mooney) Semmer. He was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School Class of 1947 and Villanova University Class of 1951. Bob started his career with U.S. Steel, he was transferred to Gary Works in 1961 and then transferred to South Chicago Steel Works where he retired after 30 years of service. Bob was then employed as Comptroller of Industrial Steel Construction, retiring after 19 years in 2002. He was the last of the original Founding Fathers of St. Matthias Parish and served on the Parish Council Committee and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Bob was always true to Villanova, but a faithful fan of Notre Dame Football and a 53 year ticket holder.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Matthias Parish, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Catholic Charities, catholiccharitiesusa.org or the Crown Point Community Foundation.
To view directions and sign Bob's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.