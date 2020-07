Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HIGHLAND, IN — Maartje (Marry) Homans, born October 16, 1939, passed away July 19, 2020. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPE-KEVIN NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.