LOWELL, IN - Mabel Elizabeth Phebus 98, of rural Lowell, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, of natural causes. She is survived by her children, Larry (Sherry) Phebus of Columbus, MS and Peggy (William) Weybright of Grant Park; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, from 2:00-6:00 PM with Funeral Services Monday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's West Creek Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com

