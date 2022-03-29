 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mable E. Jones

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mable E. Jones, age 85, of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022.

Mable was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Jones, and her parents: Stevenson and Fannie Adams. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly, son-in-law, John; granddaughter, Lauren; great-grandsons: Semaj and Samuel.

Mable was a beautician of Mable's Beauty Shop for 38 years, retiring in 2006.

She had many talents including: sewing, upholstery, drapery making, and cald decorating. She loved family and she loved to travel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., family hour at 10:00 a.m., funeral services at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Baptist Church, 4700 E 7th Ave., Gary, IN 46402. Rev. Lawrence Robertson, officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.divinityfuneralhome.com

