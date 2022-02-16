Machteld "Max" Tims

After the occupation of Germany ended in 1945, Machteld, her father, mother, and two sisters moved to the Island of Curacao in 1948 where her father became Pastor of a Protestant Church. Machteld went to high school in Curacao, where she met her future husband, Jan "Ian" Tims. Upon completing high school they both went to Amsterdam and continued their educations. Jan studied Physical Therapy and Machteld went to Art school. Machteld and Jan married in 1959. Machteld worked as a freelance artist and fashion model. She and Jan had two children; daughter, Barbara and son Guido, both born in Amsterdam. In 1966 Machteld and her family moved to Indiana where she continued as an artist while raising her family. She continued her education graduating from South Suburban College with an Associate's degree in Art and subsequently a Bachelors degree of Fine Arts from Governor's State University. Machteld enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, her numerous pets, and helping anyone in need. She would always volunteer to lend a hand to friends or neighbors in need. She was an active member of the Plein Aire Artists who would gather together in parks, beaches and other pleasurable scenic areas to share their artistic expressions.