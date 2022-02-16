Machteld "Max" Tims
July 19, 1939 - Feb. 10, 2022
MUNSTER, IN - Machteld "Max" Tims, age 82 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 19, 1939 in a small village off the sandy North Coast of the Netherlands, where her father was a Protestant Minister.
After the occupation of Germany ended in 1945, Machteld, her father, mother, and two sisters moved to the Island of Curacao in 1948 where her father became Pastor of a Protestant Church. Machteld went to high school in Curacao, where she met her future husband, Jan "Ian" Tims. Upon completing high school they both went to Amsterdam and continued their educations. Jan studied Physical Therapy and Machteld went to Art school. Machteld and Jan married in 1959. Machteld worked as a freelance artist and fashion model. She and Jan had two children; daughter, Barbara and son Guido, both born in Amsterdam. In 1966 Machteld and her family moved to Indiana where she continued as an artist while raising her family. She continued her education graduating from South Suburban College with an Associate's degree in Art and subsequently a Bachelors degree of Fine Arts from Governor's State University. Machteld enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, her numerous pets, and helping anyone in need. She would always volunteer to lend a hand to friends or neighbors in need. She was an active member of the Plein Aire Artists who would gather together in parks, beaches and other pleasurable scenic areas to share their artistic expressions.
Machteld is survived by her devoted husband, Jan Tims; children: Barbara (Jeffery) Wright, Guido (Shelley) Tims; grandchildren: Lauren (Jason) Smith, Derek Gilbert, Calvin (Megan) Tims, Samantha Tims, Geoffery Zane Wright, Zachary (Maggie) Wright; great-grandchildren: Jada Smith, Judah Smith, Will Tims, and Leo Tims.
She is welcomed in to everlasting life by her parents Abraham and Jantiena (nee Thomas) Wymenga; sisters: Agnes Sizoo and Annelies Roskom.
Machteld thanked God for a long wonderful life, filled with the blessing of sharing her life with her family and friends.
A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM in the Gregory Shapen Memorial Chapel at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Her funeral service will begin at 1PM. Per family's request remaining services will be held privately. Machteld will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Christus at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Machteld's name to the Center for Visual and Performing Arts - www.cvpa.org.
Kind words of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Tims family.