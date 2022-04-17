 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madalon E. Baum

HAMMOND, IN - Madalon Baum, age 75, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She is survived by her loving sister, Bernardine "Bunny" Baum; brother, Frederick (Sandy) Baum; sister-in-law, Patricia Baum; niece, Cassandra Baum; nephews: Peter J. Baum and Michael (Jessica) Baum; and several cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Peter J. Baum and Ann Baum (nee Zivich); and brother, Peter J. Baum.

Madalon was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, IN. She received a B.A. degree from St. Joseph's College in Whiting, IN and her Nursing degree from Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, IN. The majority of her nursing career was with University of Chicago Hospitals where she provided dedicated and compassionate care to countless patients. After retirement she continued part time with the Carmelite Home in East Chicago, IN for several more years. Madalon was an avid animal lover who provided a loving home to many dogs, cats, and one bird in her lifetime. She was devoted to family and her close circle of friends, all of whom gave her so much joy. She will be dearly missed by all.

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Humane Society or an animal shelter of your choice. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com.

