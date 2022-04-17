Madalon E. Baum

Madalon was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, IN. She received a B.A. degree from St. Joseph's College in Whiting, IN and her Nursing degree from Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, IN. The majority of her nursing career was with University of Chicago Hospitals where she provided dedicated and compassionate care to countless patients. After retirement she continued part time with the Carmelite Home in East Chicago, IN for several more years. Madalon was an avid animal lover who provided a loving home to many dogs, cats, and one bird in her lifetime. She was devoted to family and her close circle of friends, all of whom gave her so much joy. She will be dearly missed by all.