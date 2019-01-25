CROWN POINT, IN - Madeline Caldwell, age 72, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at her home. Madeline is survived by three daughters: Kim Lowry, Michele (Bill) Wray and Tammi (Jon) Lunn; eight grandchildren: Taryn (Shane) Schleyer, Brittany (Nathan) White, Dakota and Elizabeth Wray, Alexander, Madeline, Amelia and Carson Lunn; great-grandchildren: Van and Knox White; brothers: Eddie Allen and Larry Allen; and sister: Betty Hale.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Caldwell; parents: Elliot and Maude Allen; brothers: Chet Meeks and Kendall Allen; and sisters: Geraldine Walter and Phyllis Fleenor.
Madeline was an employee of Dr. Wang's Allergy Office for 20 years. Her passions were her grandkids, walking the beach searching for seashells, her 3:00 p.m. coffee, fishing, the Chicago Bears and Dr. Phil.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at to 1:00 PM with Pastor Thomas Dewlen officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.
