Madeline E. Schmitz

QUINCY, IL - Madeline "Mondo" E. Schmitz (nee Nagy), age 87, of Quincy, IL formerly of Monee, IL passed away on December 18, 2021. Born on May 30, 1934 in Hammond, Illinois to the late John and late Mary (nee Scripnec). Beloved wife to the late Joseph. Preceded in death by her siblings one brother and two sisters. Loving mother: to Joseph (Kim) Schmitz, Sandra (Ken) Krabbe and Susan (Glenn) Swick. Beautiful grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to four.