Madeline E. Schmitz

Madeline E. Schmitz

May 30, 1934 - Dec. 18, 2021

QUINCY, IL - Madeline "Mondo" E. Schmitz (nee Nagy), age 87, of Quincy, IL formerly of Monee, IL passed away on December 18, 2021. Born on May 30, 1934 in Hammond, Illinois to the late John and late Mary (nee Scripnec). Beloved wife to the late Joseph. Preceded in death by her siblings one brother and two sisters. Loving mother: to Joseph (Kim) Schmitz, Sandra (Ken) Krabbe and Susan (Glenn) Swick. Beautiful grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to four.

Visitation Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at MONEE FUNERAL HOME, 5450 Wilson (at Governors Highway), Monee, IL. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park Monee, IL. For info please call (708) 534-0016

