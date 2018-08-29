MILLER, IN - Madeline F. Lesch, age 89, of Miller, passed away August 26, 2018. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1947. Madeline was a very active member at St. Mary of the Lake Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt; sister, Anne Aydelotte. She is survived by her nine children, Christine (Charles) Stevenson, Carol (David) Holmes, Cathy (Robert) Trzeciak, Robert (Donna Hipp) Lesch, Cindy Schafer, Lynn (John) Nickovich, Laurie (Brenda Bucci) Lesch, Michael (Cindy) Lesch, Mark (late Karen) Lesch; 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Massey; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Madeline will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN, Bishop Dale officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com