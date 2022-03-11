MUNSTER, IN - Madeline "Madge" Sindicich (Nee Mudrovich) age 92, of Munster, IN, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by two children: son Edward Jr. (Edo) and daughter Laura (Lon) Hoehne; sister-in-law: Dorthy (late Nick) Sindicich, Fort Lauderdale, FL; numerous nieces & nephews; special: Margo (Ed) Esgate, Kathryn (Robert) Pulley and Robert Susterich. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward; parents: Katherine and John Mudrovich; brother, Frank (and Maryellen Mayer); sisters and spouses: Ann (Tony) Bertauski, Mary (Balys) Turkevich, Mildred (Larry) Odegard.
Madeline (better known as "Madge"), graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago, IN in 1943. She worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and after her spouse's death she worked 15 years at the Lake County Clerk's Office and retired in 2004. Madge was very active with the Croatian Fraternal Union; serving as financial secretary and treasurer for the CFU Lodge 856 Harborites for over 20 years. She also served as their bowling secretary for over 20 years and headed the Hoosier CFU Bowling tournaments when sponsored by Lodge 856, often with team entries of 90 to 100. She worked tirelessly, expanding membership of Lodge 856 by 450 members. Recruiting Croatians in the area into the CFU national insurance group. She served on the CFU High Trial Board and spent many years in CFU junior Nest Tamburitzans, nationally attending meetings and serving on the Board of Trustees. She taught kolo dancing and vocals to the Indiana Harbor Junior Tamburitzans when they formed. Madge helped form the Hoosier Hrvati CFU Adult Tamburitza Orchestra in the basement of her house and performed nationwide with them for over 30 years.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN 46375. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
A video tribute with Madges favorite Croatian songs is on YouTube called Madge Sindicich Tribute
