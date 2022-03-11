Madeline "Madge" Sindicich (nee Mudrovich)

Madeline (better known as "Madge"), graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago, IN in 1943. She worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and after her spouse's death she worked 15 years at the Lake County Clerk's Office and retired in 2004. Madge was very active with the Croatian Fraternal Union; serving as financial secretary and treasurer for the CFU Lodge 856 Harborites for over 20 years. She also served as their bowling secretary for over 20 years and headed the Hoosier CFU Bowling tournaments when sponsored by Lodge 856, often with team entries of 90 to 100. She worked tirelessly, expanding membership of Lodge 856 by 450 members. Recruiting Croatians in the area into the CFU national insurance group. She served on the CFU High Trial Board and spent many years in CFU junior Nest Tamburitzans, nationally attending meetings and serving on the Board of Trustees. She taught kolo dancing and vocals to the Indiana Harbor Junior Tamburitzans when they formed. Madge helped form the Hoosier Hrvati CFU Adult Tamburitza Orchestra in the basement of her house and performed nationwide with them for over 30 years.