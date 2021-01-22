Madelon 'Lynn' Fielding (nee Dalton)
Dec. 12, 1938 — Dec. 17, 2020
HAMMOND, IN — Madelon "Lynn" Fielding (nee Dalton), 82, of Hammond, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Her three children were at her bedside when she breathed her last breath, and then followed her husband, Richard, who went to heaven 19 days before her. She is survived by her children, Richard (Linda) Fielding, Donna (Glenn) Goubeaux and Terri Fielding; grandchildren: Stephen (Charlyanne) Fielding, Colleen Fielding, Aaron (Nichole) Barnes, Christopher (Samantha) Barnes, Joel (Rayna) Barnes, Jordan (Tiffany) Barnes and Elisabeth (Michael) Hileman; sister, Mary Jeffery; brother, Carl Granath; 22 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Fielding; parents, Frank and Lillian Kavka; sisters, Barbara Peterson, Veronica DeJohn and Irene Granath.
Lynn was born in Chicago, IL, on December 12, 1938, and was raised in Dolton, IL. She was active in her church's youth group and worked at Gately's Department Store. She met Richard at a basketball game her senior year in high school and married him the following year. Lynn worked as a secretary before she had her children and continued to work in accounting throughout her life. Richard and Lynn owned and ran Fielding Industrial Products and Services for almost 30 years. She loved working alongside her husband as his secretary, and Richard sent her flowers each Secretary's Day.
Throughout Lynn's life she was involved with church activities. She served as a Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, and Awana leader and helped with church hospitality. Lynn loved music and played the piano well without ever taking a formal lesson. She sang in her church choir and never missed musicals and concert performances for her children and grandchildren.
Lynn's family was her mission field. She prayed for and with her children and grandchildren, and rejoiced when they came to know the Lord as their Savior. Her home was open to everyone. Her children remember many pastors and missionaries eating at their dining room table on Sunday afternoons. She was known for her great cooking and hospitality. All were welcome and she was happiest when her home was full of family.
Lynn's children would like to thank the care given by Unity Hospice. These women were angels here on Earth caring for their mom. They will always be grateful for the respect and dignity shown to her as well as the support given to them during their mother's illness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Suburban Bible Church, 3010 41st St., Highland, with visiting from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected. The service will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/donna.goubeaux.
Richard and Lynn Fielding were great supporters of the work done by their missionary friends in Central Asia. Memorial donations can be made to help continue their work to advance the Kingdom of God at Suburban Bible Church, 3010 41st St., Highland, IN 46322.
