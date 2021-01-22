Madelon 'Lynn' Fielding (nee Dalton)

Throughout Lynn's life she was involved with church activities. She served as a Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, and Awana leader and helped with church hospitality. Lynn loved music and played the piano well without ever taking a formal lesson. She sang in her church choir and never missed musicals and concert performances for her children and grandchildren.

Lynn's family was her mission field. She prayed for and with her children and grandchildren, and rejoiced when they came to know the Lord as their Savior. Her home was open to everyone. Her children remember many pastors and missionaries eating at their dining room table on Sunday afternoons. She was known for her great cooking and hospitality. All were welcome and she was happiest when her home was full of family.

Lynn's children would like to thank the care given by Unity Hospice. These women were angels here on Earth caring for their mom. They will always be grateful for the respect and dignity shown to her as well as the support given to them during their mother's illness.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Suburban Bible Church, 3010 41st St., Highland, with visiting from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected. The service will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/donna.goubeaux.