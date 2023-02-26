Madelyn was dealt a rough hand in life. She was diagnosed with MS in 1993, but that didn't stop her. She beat all the odds against her and made the best life. Madelyn was always smiling and had so much love to go around. She loved making crafts, anywhere from painting to making jewelry. She loved to dance, ice skate, and spending time with family. Madelyn loved to be pampered. She had the prettiest hair and nails. She was the most beautiful angel inside and out; Madelyn will be missed by so many, and her memory will live on in all our hearts. For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com or Kyle Kocon at kkocon0610@gmail.com