PORTAGE, IN - Madelyn Lorenz age 85 of Portage passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 29, 1934 to William and Esther (Johnson) Samuelson in McCool, IN. She passed away in the same house where she grew up and raised her family.
Madelyn graduated from Crisman High School and went on to college at Ball State University where she earned a degree in education. She returned to Portage to teach early elementary and special education. She started the first licensed kindergarten in Portage Township. While teaching, she fell in love with her childhood friend Charles Lorenz.
On August 11, 1957 she married Charles Lorenz. They spent their whole life together in Portage, raising eight children. Madelyn loved her family and extended family. She looked forward to the reunion each year, ensuring she shared her knowledge of family history. If you knew Madelyn, you knew her kindness. She was often described as having the purest of heart and thoughts. Everyone that knew her never forgot her love and her beautiful smile.
She attended Portage First United Methodist Church starting in childhood as a member of one of the founding families. She was recently recognized as the longest serving member of the congregation. Madelyn was a beautiful seamstress and known for her delicious rolls, coffee cake and bread. Everything she baked was from scratch. She was a friend to many and shared her smile freely to all.
Madelyn is survived by husband, Charles Lorenz; sons, Kenneth (Sara) Lorenz, Tim Begley; daughters, Karen (Tod) Blakely, Elizabeth (Jeff) Wrigley, Christy (Bob) Stone, Jennifer (Pat) Costello, Julie (John) Risley. She also leaves behind seventeen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and one sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, twin sister at birth, one other sister and her son John.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage, IN. Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, all services are private. Memorials in Madelyn's name may be made to the VNA or Portage First United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.
