HIGHLAND, IN - Madelyn Mack, 82, of Highland, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Susan (Michael) Douthett, Steven (Kelli) Mack; beloved grandchildren: Matthew (Elaina) Douthett, Jason (Karen) Douthett, Natalie (Jason) Collins, James Mack; dear great grandchildren: Evan Douthett, Logan Douthett, Asher Collins; numerous additional loving family and friends. Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband John Darryl Mack, brother Philip Palmer, granddaughter Katie Sitzes.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 18, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (just south of Ridge Road) in Highland, Indiana, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Avenue in Highland, IN. Reverend Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Madelyn will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

Madelyn was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, and a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church would be preferred. Arrangements are being handled by HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.