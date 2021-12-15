Madelyne (Madge) Bowman

VALPARAISO, IN — Madelyne "Madge" C. Bowman(nee Miller), age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born August 18, 1939 in Chicago, the daughter of Phillip Miller and Madeline Hiatt, who preceded her in death as well as her late former husbands Robert Charles Csaba and George Gary Spencer. Madge was married and loved by her husband LeRoy Bowman for 36 years. She is survived by her daughter Julie (Spencer) Deal (Eric); two sons: Robert Spencer (Donielle) and Gary Spencer (Tracy); step-daughter Sara Kolacki (Jeff); along with 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.