Madelyne (Madge) Bowman

Madelyne "Madge" C. Bowman (nee Miller)
Aug. 18, 1939 — Dec. 6, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Madelyne "Madge" C. Bowman(nee Miller), age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born August 18, 1939 in Chicago, the daughter of Phillip Miller and Madeline Hiatt, who preceded her in death as well as her late former husbands Robert Charles Csaba and George Gary Spencer. Madge was married and loved by her husband LeRoy Bowman for 36 years. She is survived by her daughter Julie (Spencer) Deal (Eric); two sons: Robert Spencer (Donielle) and Gary Spencer (Tracy); step-daughter Sara Kolacki (Jeff); along with 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Her great joys in life were creating beautiful stained glass works of art, reading, golf, cards, crossword puzzles and a strong passion for real estate where she worked as a real estate agent for many years in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Viewing Friday December 17, 2021 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. service, Rev. Christopher Stanish officiating. Burial at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials to be made to the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Research and Cancer Research.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME (219) 462-3125.