HAMMOND, IN - Madge E. Marciniec (nee Henderson) age 85, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, Indiana, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Madge is survived by her dear children, Carol (Lloyd) Bailey, Elaine (Ken) Trapp, Sharon Rudick, Jacqueline Marciniec, Thomas (Terri) Marciniec, Linda Marciniec, Scott (Ester) Marciniec; and Sandra (late Michael) Marciniec; grandchildren: Michael (Kate), Kenneth (Nichole), Christopher, Melissa, Erica, Matthew, Zachary, Nathan and Alexis; great grandchildren, Will, Ellie, Joshua and Zuri; in laws, James (Rosa) Marciniec, Patricia (late Angelo) Petrungaro; several nieces and nephews; beloved cats and grand dogs. Madge is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley; grandson, Tony Marciniec; and sister, Joanne Belzeski.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM on September 21, 2018 at the funeral home. Madge will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.
Madge was born in Beardstown, IL. She was a 1951 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. Madge was a member of Assembly of God. She loved cats, going to the movies and dinner, and reading. Madge was dedicated to raising her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that will be dearly missed.