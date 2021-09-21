Mae Frances Bowden White

Mae Frances Bowden White, age 86 peacefully transitioned into eternity August 29, 2021 she was the first born and the oldest of eight children. Frances was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church (Gary, IN) then later a member of Family Christian Center in Munster, IN.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving parents the late Erskine and Ruby Bowden; married to the late Charles Edward White; two brothers: Erskine Jr. and Robert Sr.; three sisters: Evelyn Burrell, Nancy Montoya and Leila Monday; and son-in-law Fredrick Douglas.

She leaves to cherish two dedicated daughters Chareice White of Crown Point, IN and Chaunda Francys Douglas of Portland, OR; her grandson Charlez Edward Fredrick Douglas; Ike Monday, (Nephew); brother Lonnie (Sandra) Bowden; sister Joann (Francis) Livingston; three sisters-law: Gloria Bowden (Portland, OR), Ellner White and Dorothy Smith, (Gary, IN); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mae Frances White's funeral services were held in Portland, OR, a Memorial Celebration will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, Chareice White has requested donations be made to: ECIER Foundation, ways to donate go online to website: www.ecier.org. click the donate button or kindly mail checks, made payable to: ECIER Foundation, 303 West 80th Place, Suite 14075, Merrillville, IN 46411. Donations will be used for scholarships for high school students.