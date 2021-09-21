 Skip to main content
Mae Frances Bowden White

Mae Frances Bowden White

Mae Frances Bowden White

Mae Frances Bowden White

Mae Frances Bowden White, age 86 peacefully transitioned into eternity August 29, 2021 she was the first born and the oldest of eight children. Frances was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church (Gary, IN) then later a member of Family Christian Center in Munster, IN.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving parents the late Erskine and Ruby Bowden; married to the late Charles Edward White; two brothers: Erskine Jr. and Robert Sr.; three sisters: Evelyn Burrell, Nancy Montoya and Leila Monday; and son-in-law Fredrick Douglas.

She leaves to cherish two dedicated daughters Chareice White of Crown Point, IN and Chaunda Francys Douglas of Portland, OR; her grandson Charlez Edward Fredrick Douglas; Ike Monday, (Nephew); brother Lonnie (Sandra) Bowden; sister Joann (Francis) Livingston; three sisters-law: Gloria Bowden (Portland, OR), Ellner White and Dorothy Smith, (Gary, IN); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mae Frances White's funeral services were held in Portland, OR, a Memorial Celebration will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, Chareice White has requested donations be made to: ECIER Foundation, ways to donate go online to website: www.ecier.org. click the donate button or kindly mail checks, made payable to: ECIER Foundation, 303 West 80th Place, Suite 14075, Merrillville, IN 46411. Donations will be used for scholarships for high school students.

