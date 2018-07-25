EAST CHICAGO, IN - MaeBell 'Madea' Watkins- Smith was called to glory on the morning of July 21, 2018. She was born on October 29, 1922 in East Chicago, IN to the late Millie Johnson and Kerry Watkins. Much of her early life was spent in Alabama. During her time as a young adult, she lived in various cities in the south including Tampa and Miami, FL, as well as Birmingham, AL before she settled in East Chicago, IN. She was married to George Smith who preceded her in death. Throughout her career, she worked as an in-home care provider and worked for many years at the Lake County Rehabilitation Center. She joined the flock at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago under the pastorage of Rev. Jonny Williams where she remained faithful up until her sunset. She leaves to mourn her loss, two daughters, Cherrie Scott of Minneapolis, MN and Marie Rodgers of East Chicago, IN, as well as ten grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren. Visitation Friday July 27, 2018 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Ave., East Chicago, IN. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
