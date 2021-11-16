WHITING, IN - Magdalene B. Spebar (nee Babincsak) 95 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Spebar who passed away February 14, 2011. She was also preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters; loving mother of Barbara (Bill) Troutman, Marianne (Tony Di Paolo) Spebar and the late Dr. Michael J. (Victoria) Spebar; cherished grandmother of Matt Troutman, John (Tessa) Troutman, Claire (late Jeremy) Bradley and Michael E. Spebar; adoring great grandmother of Miles, Theo, Wyatt and Jeremy; dearest aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was very thankful for her devoted caregiver, Veronica, and for her many loving and helpful friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment will be private; funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Magdalene Spebar was born on July 22, 1926 to John and Barbara (Balog) Babincsak in Twin Rocks, Pennsylvania and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and of the former SS. Peter & Paul Church, Whiting and the SS. Peter & Paul Rosary Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading, working jigsaw puzzles and above all sharing time with her family and friends. Devoted to her family, Magdalene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400