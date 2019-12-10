{{featured_button_text}}
Magdelina A. "Monda" Talley
Sallie Gucwa

ST. JOHN, IN - Magdelina A. "Monda" Talley, age 60, of St. John, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

Magdelina is survived by her husband, Don Talley; daughter, Lucia (Chris) Marlow; grandchildren: Monty and Mason Marlow.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Magdelina was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Mitchell.Private services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Sign Magdelina's guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com (219) 663-2500.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.