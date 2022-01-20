Sept. 24, 1935 - Jan. 5, 2022

MADISONVILLE, KY - Major Edward Barnes Jr, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

He was born September 24, 1935, in Ilsley, KY, to the late Major Edward Barnes, Sr and Eunie Hinton Barnes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mona Lou Barnes; one daughter, Nancy Young; siblings: James, Calvin, Charles Lewis, W.D., Lois, Helen, and Carl.

Major was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked at Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking, and was a huge college basketball fan. He was a family man who loved and was proud of his great grandsons.

He is survived by his daughters: Deborah (Kent) Roe of Ft. Wayne, IN and Kathy Ann Barnes of Madisonville; two sisters: Elizabeth Woodruff of Madisonville and Mildred Sue Alexander of Madisonville; grandchildren: Mark Roe, Carl Roe, and Laura Roe-Weiske; great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Reilley, Landon, Logan, and Colten; and his companion, Faydean Calvert.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022, at BARNETT-STROTHER FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.