MERRILLVILLE, IN - Major G.M. Smith, age 83, of Merrillville, IN passed away April 7, 2023. He was a 30-year veteran of the Marine Corps (retired) and a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a member of Our Lady of Consolation. Major enjoyed mentoring, driving and classical music. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years- Rosa L. Smith; sons- Master Sergeant Gilbert M. Smith, USMC (retired), and Colonel Erik J. Smith, USMC. A Memorial in Quantico National Cemetery, Virginia, is being planned. Burns Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.